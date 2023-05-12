If you think ‘Incredibles 2’ is better than the original, you’re wrong and your opinion license might get revoked

Look, we get it; this is the internet, and on the internet, as in real life, everyone is entitled to their opinion, no matter how undeservedly loud the internet can make it.

But there’s a difference between an opinion and a take that’s so unprecedentedly bold that you have to wonder if the holder is being intentionally provocative. And if one consensus on Twitter is anything to go by, we have a case of the latter on our hands in the world of Pixar.

Incredibles 2 is NOT better than the first https://t.co/FOmbCXoG0d — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) May 12, 2023

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say the original poster couldn’t think of enough sequels to fit their take, so they just grabbed Incredibles 2 and tossed it in for the sake of having a neat and tidy four examples.

And while Incredibles 2, for all its many faults and downgrades, doesn’t deserve the hate it gets, suggesting that it’s better than its predecessor (not only one of the greatest superhero films of all time, but also one of the best-animated films of all time) is a surefire way to get torn to shreds, and we have zero sympathy.

I don’t hate Incredibles 2 as much as the next guy but you wilding if you think it’s better than the first one https://t.co/a0aFs8CCPR pic.twitter.com/DY5tEuZDy7 — mo (@mofromyt) May 12, 2023

Why the fuck is Incredibles 2 here? That shit was ASS https://t.co/F3kFGWqLyE — Ethan | Evil Dead Enthusiast (@funEman_) May 12, 2023

Incredibles 2 is like one of the biggest sequel disappointments of all time bruh https://t.co/jTTENim9vj — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) May 12, 2023

If this weren’t Twitter, this is a take that would deserve the utmost interest from one’s peers; an opinion like that surely has to come with some fascinating nuance behind its reasoning. But unfortunately, this is Twitter, where nuance takes a firm backseat to saying something for the sake of something, much like how Incredibles 2 takes a backseat to The Incredibles.

Now, if someone wants to sit me down and explain to me why Incredibles 2 is better than The Incredibles, I will hear them out at the drop of a hat. Why? Because if they have the gall to suggest that Incredibles 2 somehow triumphed over The Incredibles‘ near-unmatchable characterization, punchy dramatic weight, astute commentary on superheroes, family, and the trajectory of society, all without sacrificing an inch of watchability for any age group, then they must have some damn good insight to back it up.