New Wrong Turn Photos Tease A Terrifying Wilderness Thriller

The Wrong Turn movies have been scaring the crap out of hikers since 2003. The horror franchise is about families of deformed cannibals who live deep in the wilderness of West Virginia and prey on those who take the titular ‘wrong turn’ into their territory. Since the first film, we’ve seen five straight-to-DVD sequels in the form of Dead End, Left for Dead, Bloody Beginnings, Bloodlines and Last Resort. These have been of variable quality and, save for a couple of fun scenes, largely failed to live up to the original.

In 2021, though, that may be set to change with Wrong Turn, a reboot of the first outing from The Domestics director Mike P. Nelson. The trailer dropped yesterday and teases an extremely relevant horror film about a divided America, showing a group of metropolitan liberals being captured, tortured and killed by the rural cannibals. Despite having been shot in 2019, the pic seems to be playing on the massive political divide in the nation at the moment and looks very promising.

Now, we have a new gallery of stills as well as a poster showing off more of what to expect, and you can check them out in the gallery down below.

So far, this reboot seems like a vast improvement on the five sequels and is even getting a theatrical release. Admittedly, it’s for a single night only on January 26th, 2021, but that’s COVID-19 for you. If you’re eager to see it on the big screen, tickets will be available on Fathom Events from January 8th and presumably, it’ll hit VOD/streaming shortly after it reaches cinemas.

There’s no word yet on when, exactly, that may be, but if you want to catch the new Wrong Turn as soon as you can, January 26th is the date to mark down.