Marvel announces ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ immersive experience

Disney’s immersive Star Wars hotel experience has been mocked for being too expensive, but now the Mouse House is hoping to find more favor after subsidiary Marvel Studios teamed up with Secret Cinema to announce an immersive Guardians of the Galaxy event.

The company, which hosts screenings of popular films and television like Stranger Things and 28 Days Later with interactive elements and costumes at secret locations in the United Kingdom, announced Guardians of the Galaxy: The Live Immersive Experience on their website.

It will begin running in August, with tickets starting at about $62 U.S. (£47.00) for the lowest package, which allows for an immersive experience without the actual film itself, although a premium pass gets you an “enhanced screening” of Vol. 2 into the bargain.

Family options are also available for $256 U.S. (£195.00), and the service claims on the site those who come out will be taken to familiar places from the series, as well as new frontiers full of adventure, intrigue, general fun, and overall delight.

This is not intended to be the only collaboration between the two parties, either. In 2020, it was reported there was a multi-title agreement between Disney and Secret Cinema, with the latter’s CEO Max Alexander saying at the time he was excited to work with our all-conquering pop culture overlords, expressing excitement at elevating what in-depth theater could look like.

Based on the success of previous Secret Cinema events, throwing the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Guardians of the Galaxy into the mix is guaranteed to be a winner.

More information can be found at secretcinema.org. Tickets for the show will go on sale Monday.