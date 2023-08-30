In a win for originality, the sequel to an adaptation that could connect to the prequel reboot of a prequel reboot remains on the cards

On paper, one of the greatest action directors of the modern era partnering up with Michael B. Jordan for the sequel set to feature no shortage of thrills and gunplay would be a cause for celebration, but Chad Stahelski’s Rainbow Six finds itself in a curious position.

Since being announced in January of this year, we’ve heard absolutely nothing about the follow-up to Without Remorse, which itself proved to be a crushing disappointment after faring equally tepidly among both critics and audiences, matters that weren’t helped by Paramount shunting the movie to streaming at the height of the pandemic.

However, with Prime Video the destination for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan reboot as well, there’s hope and optimism among fans of the author’s universe that the two could potentially cross-pollinate. While John Krasinski did bow out as the title hero following the recent fourth and final season, Michael Pena’s Ding Chavez is heavily rumored for a solo spin-off of his own, and it wouldn’t be out of the question to have Krasinski’s Ryan pop up for a hypothetical cameo appearance in Rainbow Six.

In essence, though, that would make it the sequel to an adaptation that doubles up as the crossover to the prequel reboot of a prequel reboot to yet another reboot that had already spawned a trilogy featuring six different actors all playing Ryan, which is enough to make your head spin. As noted by Stahelski on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he would “love, love, love to work with Michael B. Jordan on Rainbow,” so the chances of Amazon going all-in on the ClancyVerse remain on the cards.