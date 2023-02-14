In case you weren’t already foaming at the mouth for ‘Cocaine Bear’, it has a tie-in video game

2023 has seen an almost immediate resurgence of the “silly” horror movie – and two murderous bear-related flicks are releasing in quick succession – Cocaine Bear and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

For those of us that aren’t all that keen on ruining childhood conceptions of beloved Disney characters, and for something that’s very loosely based on real events, Cocaine Bear is definitely the pick.

While its release is still a little over a week away, Universal has released a little something something to tide hyped fans over until then – an 8-bit Pac-Man-esque video game which you can play right in your browser:

here is something to entertain you. play as me, and share your high scores: https://t.co/cACSYLGBbj pic.twitter.com/wxb9AwroCV — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) February 14, 2023

Players can step into the paws of the drug-addled bear and hunt down unsuspecting victims around its map, all the while making sure to stay topped up on its supply of cocaine. Yes, it’s a great bit of fun.

For those that are uninitiated with Cocaine Bear, the title of the film pretty much tells you everything you need to know about it. A black bear finds and chows down on a duffel bag stuffed with cocaine. All of the chaos that you would expect from an adult bear that’s high on coke ensues.

As for whether or not the film will be any good, we will have to wait and see – although early speculation from horror aficionados is pretty much divided right down the middle. All will be revealed when Cocaine Bear rampages into theaters on Feb. 24, 2023.