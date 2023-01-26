In devastating news, the future of ‘Uncharted’ is officially more reliant on Mark Wahlberg than Naughty Dog

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any harder on the Uncharted fandom – who’ve had to watch HBO knock it out of the park with The Last of Us while its Naughty Dog bedfellow became the subject of a tedious by-the-numbers blockbuster – things have taken a turn for the substantially worse.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Neil Druckmann was dissecting how the post-apocalyptic sausage is made, and confirmed that we’re not going to be seeing any more new adventures from Nathan Drake on PlayStation.

via Sony

“Beyond that, I know there’s a bunch of people wondering about The Last of Us Part 3 and whether that will be a thing or not. All I could say is, at Naughty Dog we’re very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony – which means Sony funds our games, supports us, and we’re owned by Sony. They have supported us every step of the way to follow our passions – meaning that just because something is successful, people think there’s all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That’s not the case. For us, Uncharted was insanely successful – Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games – and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on.”

Boiling Druckmann’s comments down to their very essence, the worst-case scenario everyone was dreading has come true: Mark Wahlberg is now officially more pivotal to the ongoing existence of Uncharted as an IP than Naughty Dog itself. Truly, these are devastating times we live in, with the actor’s derided turn as Sully now outlasting the iconic console series.

Tom Holland is still around as Nathan Drake, though, but with no more games on the horizon, it looks as though Uncharted will live on solely as a blockbuster film series, which means the future now lies in Wahlberg’s mustache whether you like it or not.