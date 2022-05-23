Incredible fan art gives ‘Doctor Strange 2’ a vintage spin

The off-the-wall attitude and scope of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has really tapped into people’s imaginations, with Marvel fans producing a lot of eye-popping creative fan art in the weeks since the Sam Raimi sequel opened in theaters at the beginning of the month. In particular, folks have enjoyed playing with the film’s horror leanings, with one epic fan poster giving it an Evil Dead-themed makeover.

The latest incredible fanwork, though, takes inspiration the movie’s mystical side. As originally created and shared by artist @zoeroseart, the poster reimagines Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch not as actual sorcerers but as old-timey stage magicians. Check it out via the post below:

By casting Wanda as a magician’s assistant, and dressing her in a glittering outfit that borrows from her comic book look, we’re getting major WandaVision episode two vibes from this poster, except with Strange standing in for Paul Bettany’s synthezoid. The icing on the cake would’ve been if the artist had inserted a speech bubble of Stephen drunkenly yelling “Flourish!”

The poster’s premise also borrows from DC a little, too, recalling John Zatara and his daughter Zatanna, real sorcerers who have cover identities as stage magicians. It would have been pleasing to comic-book fans, then, if Doctor Strange 2 had visited a universe out there in which the good doctor had a side hustle going on in the kids’ entertainment industry (like that old Jimmy Kimmel sketch).

As it happened, the movie didn’t feature the friendly Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch team-up that we were anticipating as Wanda ended up being the story’s main villain — something that’s caused no end of controversy. So who knows where Miss Maximoff goes from here, but Strange has clearly got some big adventures ahead of him, now that he’s teamed up with Charlize Theron’s Clea. Hey, maybe they could start a magic art instead.