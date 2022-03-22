‘The Incredible Hulk’ headed to streaming service that isn’t Disney Plus

If you want your streaming service to be stocked primarily with Marvel content, Disney Plus is the natural first choice. Thanks to ill-conceived movie deals from yesteryear, however, not every movie starring iconic comic book characters calls the Mouse House’s platform home.

Per Decider, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk will be moving to HBO and HBO Max at the start of April. It was previously available via the Spectrum on-demand app, and joins Tom Holland’s Peter Parker trilogy as the only group of Marvel Cinematic Universe content not on Disney Plus. Wesley Snipes’ Blade trilogy has also appeared on the platform and so has 2020’s The New Mutants film, which served as an end to the Fox X-series.

Those hewed to a more mature direction than Holland and Norton’s work and so would likely not have been a good fit on Disney Plus, although the service has just added enhanced parental controls in the wake of Daredevil and the so-called Defenders Saga arriving on it. The Incredible Hulk will probably come one day but is still going to be the only solo appearance of the green giant for the foreseeable future. In October, we reported Universal still has the right of first refusal on solo movies for the character. Fortunately, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is still able to appear wherever Marvel desires, just so long as it’s part of a team-up or ensemble show.

Fans can look forward to seeing Ruffalo reprise his role in the upcoming She-Hulk series later this year.