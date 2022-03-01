It’s official — the Netflix Marvel shows are coming to Disney Plus. It was quietly announced last month that Daredevil and the rest of The Defenders-verse series were being pulled from Netflix, but it took a while for Disney to confirm where it was going to put them. At first, fans are assumed they would be headed for Hulu due to their mature ratings, however the allure of having the whole MCU in one place was too strong to pass up so D+ will be their new home.

As a compromise, Disney Plus will be updating its parental controls in the United States. Upon the arrival of the Netflix series on March 16, subscribers will be prompted to check their parental controls when opening the app. This gives users the option to select content rating restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Anyone who opts to keep their settings the same will continue to experience the service within “a TV-14 content rating environment.” There will be the option to alter these controls at a later date under Profile Settings.

Via Marvel Television

In Europe and other territories where STAR is part of the Disney Plus package, these parental controls have already been established, but this is the first time the domestic version of the site has had cause for them. Over on Netflix, the Marvel shows sported TV-MA ratings, which means they’re not recommended for anyone under the age of 17. Known for their grittiness, darker themes, and violence, these series are certainly a few steps removed from Marvel’s Disney-exclusive fare like WandaVision and Loki.

The new titles dropping on March 16 are Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Altogether, that comprises a mammoth 20 seasons of television for subscribers to enjoy. It remains to be seen what their arrival means for future mature content on Disney Plus.