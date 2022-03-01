Marvel fans mourn the removal of Netflix shows

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders are leaving Netflix, and fans are feeling the loss.

The announcement of Disney Plus entering the streaming game heralded doom for the Netflix Marvel series, and the cancellations followed. But for the past few years, fans who had Netflix were still able to watch the shows to their heart’s content. As of March 1, the series are no longer available, marking an end of a beloved era for many fans.

when the netflix marvel shows leave netflix pic.twitter.com/IC3koRWqEz — foggy nelson archive (@foggyarchive) March 1, 2022

Some fans have used actual scenes from Daredevil to fully express their overwhelming emotions regarding this change.

Marvel Netflix….you may be gone but you’ll never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/55WTYNaoaz — malachi (@MCUMarvels) March 1, 2022

A collection of the Netflix Marvel shows, amongst other Netflix shows, has been posted to memorialize their time on Netflix.

omg is netflix going to get rid of the marvel avatars too?! pic.twitter.com/7CPwaxJoBF — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) February 27, 2022

People are worried that these exits could mean that their Marvel-based avatars will get the ax too. Yet another blow for Marvel fans.

i know the shows got cancelled years ago but this really is the true end of the Marvel Netflix era 🤧 https://t.co/x7b7LYyO2G — Luke (@qLxke_) February 28, 2022

Although they knew this time was coming, it’s still a hard truth to cope with.

When they announced that the Marvel shows were leaving Netflix, I went from slowly making my way through the rest of the MCU shows to binge-watching them non-stop. With two hours to spare, I have finally finished every season of the Netflix MCU. You can't DEFEAT ME, Netflix Gods. pic.twitter.com/pmReJITMNf — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) March 1, 2022

Hardcore fans were determined to watch all the episodes before they left to show their immense devotion.

OH SNAP IT IS HAPPENING



THE NETFLIX MARVEL SHOWS ARE HITTING DISNEY+ AHEAD OF MOON KNIGHT pic.twitter.com/iXFDP02qud — HMK (@HMKilla) February 23, 2022

Fans look on the bright side, knowing that the shows will return on Disney Plus.

It’s never easy saying goodbye to your favorite shows, but at least the gap between their Netflix departure and their Disney Plus arrival is short. The Netflix Marvel shows will premiere on Disney Plus on March 16 ahead of Moon Knight, which premieres on March 30, which should lessen the sting.

The fate of the shows following this relocation is still unclear, but there’s hope that they could continue. Netflix Marvel characters are starting to pop up in MCU movies and shows, and Kevin Feige has said that Charlie Cox will be the Daredevil in upcoming MCU projects. Only time will tell what those projects will be, but there’s hope for a Daredevil season 4.