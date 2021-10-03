Daredevil Rumored For Season 4 Soft Reboot As Part Of The MCU

Much like Andrew Garfield, nobody believes Charlie Cox when he repeatedly insists that he isn’t going to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which must be frustrating for the actor. In fact, it’s an unwinnable situation all-round, with fans hedging their bets on Netflix’s former Daredevil making his official canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in December.

If he does appear in Tom Holland’s trilogy-capper, then nobody’s going to be surprised in the slightest. If he doesn’t, folks are going to be furious, even though we’ve never been promised anything by anybody involved with the production. We’re used to it, though, with rumors making the rounds on a regular basis over the last three years that the Man Without Fear is set for an imminent return to our screens.

The latest comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who claims that Marvel is considering a soft reboot of Daredevil, one that would bring back several characters from the Netflix show but start with a completely clean slate, meaning no multiversal shenanigans would need to be involved.

We’ve heard this exact same line of speculation dozens of times before, including from Richtman himself on multiple occasions, and yet nothing has come to pass. Given how regularly these unconfirmed and uncorroborated reports have been emanating from countless insiders and scoopers since 2018, realistically we can only start getting hyped about more Daredevil when we see Cox’s Matt Murdock in the flesh, whether that’s in No Way Home or otherwise.