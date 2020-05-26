Marvel’s Daredevil Movie Will Reportedly Do Something Highly Controversial

Netflix may have cancelled Daredevil after three seasons, but the Man Without Fear is not out for the count yet. All the signs are pointing to Marvel Studios bringing back Matt Murdock for further projects, this time set more closely within MCU continuity. Various ideas have been reported – a Spider-Man 3 cameo, a revival of the show, even a role in She-Hulk – but there’s also the possibility of a new DD movie that might just feature the Netflix cast.

We know that the studio is keen on getting a solo film for the hero into production and while plot details on what exactly it would entail have been hard to come by, we’ve now learned of at least one thing that it’ll feature. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and the real Mandarin will be the villain of Shang-Chi – the studio wants to kill off Karen Page.

As Daredevil fans will know, the Born Again storyline, in which Bullseye kills Karen on Kingpin’s orders, is one of the most influential in the hero’s history. It’s already been a big source of inspiration for both the Ben Affleck film and season 3 of the Netflix show, too. Memorably, the last run of the hit series subverted the classic comic book moment, where Karen is murdered in a church, by having her survive Bullseye’s attack. But apparently, she won’t be able to escape another altercation with him. That being said, we’re told that only this part of the arc will be adapted for the film, with the rest of the plot telling a different story than that seen in Born Again.

What that story may be, we don’t yet know, but it’s been said that Kingpin is also back for the Daredevil movie, with the villain once again getting out of jail and wanting revenge on Nelson, Murdock & Page. From what we know, then, the set-up for the film could be similar to DD season 3, though it’ll also forge its own path as it looks to establish the hero in the MCU.

In any case, killing Karen would no doubt prove to be a highly controversial move if it did go ahead, especially as season 3 cleverly avoided the “women in refrigerator” trope. But from what we’re told, it’s certainly something Marvel plans to do right now with their Daredevil movie and it’ll be interesting to see how audiences react to it.