MCU’s Daredevil Will Reportedly Be A Mostly Rebooted Version

The fate of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has now found itself intertwined with the spate of rumors surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, after it was claimed that not only had the actor signed on to reprise his Netflix role in the web-slinger’s third outing, but he’s already finished shooting his scenes.

At this stage, any speculative additions to Jon Watts’ threequel should be taken with a pinch of salt based entirely on how many of them we’ve heard about, but there might be more weight to the Cox stories than the rest, seeing as there’s been talk of him boarding Spider-Man 3 for almost as long as the movie has been in development.

Kevin Feige certainly left the door wide open when he gave one of his typically vague and non-committal answers when directly asked about Cox in particular, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the MCU’s Daredevil will be an almost entirely rebooted version of the character, with the sole exception being his history with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

“Daredevil will be mostly rebooted,” he says. “Same actor and character but some parts of his show and the other Netflix shows will be ignored. Only stuff they will ignore is everything related to the Defenders. Kingpin’s history with Daredevil will remain.”

Daredevil Heads To Disney Plus In Season 4 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, both actors have made it perfectly clear that they’d love to return to the fold on a number of occasions, and it wouldn’t present too many narrative difficulties to parachute them in, although it would be an insult to the audience’s intelligence to bring them both back and pretend that the sprawling Netflix lineup of Marvel shows never existed.

Instead, something as simple as omitting the likes of Foggy Nelson, Karen Page and Elektra entirely would both wipe the slate clean from a storytelling perspective, while also still nodding in the direction of the millions of fans who hold the three seasons of Daredevil close to their hearts.