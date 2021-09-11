Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Reveals What Part Of The Show He’s Most Proud Of

Looking at how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only continued to go from strength to strength, it’s easy to forget just how big a deal it was when Netflix first announced they’d partnered up with the comic book giant to create a quartet of shows that would exist in the same mythology and culminate in The Defenders.

It was a seismic development, especially when Marvel Television had largely remained highly protective over the rights to the majority of its biggest names, and Netflix wasn’t quite the all-conquering outfit that it is today. Of course, the entire lineup is no longer regarded as official canon anymore, with Disney Plus the home of the MCU’s episodic output, but Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox has been spending a lot of time in the headlines recently.

In the wake of the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, the actor was forced to deny that you can see his forearms in the footage, as he continues to dish out denials. In a similar situation to Andrew Garfield, nobody believes him, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in December.

Cox has been heavily rumored to be suiting up again for years, and while nothing has been officially announced, the fans would love for it to become a reality. In a new interview with TV Insider, the 38 revealed the aspect of Daredevil he was most proud of.

“The thing that I’m proud of in terms of the Daredevil show was that I feel like we made a show that didn’t rely on the superhero element in order to draw fans and to draw audiences. But the superhero element of course is important. That’s the reason for making the show, but we want it to present real people and real-life scenarios and have the relationships be the foundation of the show so that it was compelling viewing for anybody. One of the things I talked about with the creators of that show before we started was that you did not have to be a fan of the superhero genre in order to enjoy it. That there’ll be enough for everyone.”

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He’s right in saying that Daredevil didn’t strictly abide by the rules of the superhero genre; it was a hard-boiled New York crime thriller that just so happened to revolve around a leather-clad vigilante with heightened abilities. It was an approach that worked wonders for all of the Netflix shows, apart from poor old Iron Fist, of course.