Indiana Jones 5 Crew Member Passes Away Amid Production In Morocco

Tragic news is coming out of the Indiana Jones 5 production camp, with a report indicating that 54-year-old camera operator Nic Cupac — who has worked on installments of the Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Jurassic Park franchises — has passed away, ComicBook reports.

The cause of death has not yet been announced by authorities, other than a reported initial indication that it appears to be from natural causes. Cupac was apparently found dead in his hotel room in Morocco, where he was staying amid the filming of the upcoming movie.

Production for Indiana Jones 5, to which Cupac was reportedly a latecomer, has been subject to a number of delays and setbacks, making it likely someone with his acumen in the field was called in to be a guiding hand during filming.

Dinsey has yet to give a response upon reporters’ requests, so it is currently unknown whether Cupac’s death will further delay the movie.

Cupac has previously worked on Guardians of the Galaxy and Paddington 2, with his most recent outing being the grip for the currently-in-theaters Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to be a kind of second chance to give Harrison Ford’s character a proper send-off. With the previously released Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, then envisioned as the final chapter for Jones, it pulled in good box office receipts but disappointed fans and critics alike back in 2008.

