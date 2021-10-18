Indiana Jones 5 Delayed By Almost An Entire Year

Even when cameras started rolling on Indiana Jones 5, there was still an air of skepticism that Harrison Ford’s fifth outing as the iconic archeologist would manage to hit theaters in the summer of 2022. After all, Steven Spielberg had dropped out of the director’s chair to be replaced by James Mangold, while the script was in a state of constant revision.

Production went off without a hitch for a little while, before Ford was ruled out of action for much longer than expected after suffering a serious shoulder injury during stunt rehearsals. However, even though he’s back in action and Indiana Jones 5 can currently be found in Sicily fueling time travel rumors, Disney has just hit the movie with a sizeable delay.

As per Deadline, Indiana Jones 5 has been pushed from July 29th, 2022 to June 30th, 2023, an eleven-month delay. Filming is said to be entering the final stretch, but Disney is reportedly looking to avoid putting it in direct competition with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, so they’ve opted to kick it back almost an entire year.

That means Ford will be two weeks shy of turning 81 years old by the time Indiana Jones 5 makes its way to theaters, so let’s just hope that it turns out to be worth the wait.