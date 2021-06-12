Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Show Harrison Ford Back In Action

It’s a little surreal to think that Harrison Ford, who turns 79 years old next month, is currently in the midst of shooting big budget adventure Indiana Jones 5, which looked for a long time as though it would suffer the same fate as predecessor Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and remain mired in development hell for an eternity.

In fact, after the wildly polarizing reception to his fourth outing as the iconic archeologist, the notion of Ford playing both Indy and Han Solo in the space of a few years in his 70s would have seemed far-fetched, but following Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, it’s become evident that the Mouse House is keen to monetize its biggest properties for the foreseeable future.

Of course, Indiana Jones 5 has long since been confirmed as Ford’s last time donning the fedora and cracking the whip, and he’ll be looking to go out with a bang. We haven’t seen any footage just yet, but a new batch of set photos have arrived showing the title hero with Toby Jones’ mystery character, which you can check out below.

⚠️ Potential Indiana Jones 5 spoilers ⚠️ Some more pictures from set. 📸: Stuart Wallace pic.twitter.com/pr2KJ6eQkV — Harrison Ford Source. (@FordSource) June 11, 2021

Harrison Ford Touches Down In UK To Film Indiana Jones 5 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Based on nothing but Jones’ apparel and the parts he usually plays in these kinds of movies, the actor could be filling a Marcus Brody-type position in Indiana Jones 5 as a potential colleague of Indy’s, given that he’s shown up in exposition-heavy supporting roles in the likes of The Hunger Games, Atomic Blonde and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, although he did play Nazi sympathizer Arnim Zola in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so that could also be how he factors into the plot.

In any case, it’s great to see Ford decked out in the classic ensemble once more, and production continues at pace on Indiana Jones 5, which is just thirteen months away from making its debut in theaters.