Indiana Jones 5 Shuts Down Production For 6 Weeks Due To Harrison Ford Injury

Harrison Ford might be in great shape for a man of his age, but nobody can outrun Father Time forever, so when the news broke that the 78 year-old had injured his shoulder rehearsing a fight scene for Indiana Jones 5, the internet held its collective breath.

Disney and Lucasfilm released a statement confirming that the veteran star had suffered a mishap preparing for one of the blockbuster sequel’s action sequences, but did add that director James Mangold and the crew would work around the leading man’s absence as best they could, which is admittedly a tricky task when Ford is the main character, driving force and selling point of the entire project.

However, as you can see below, insider Grace Randolph has now claimed that the entire production could be set to shut down for around six weeks as Ford recuperates, which comes in the wake of several outlets reporting that the Star Wars legend may require surgery for what’s said to be the re-aggravation of a previous injury.

I just heard #IndianaJones 5 did indeed have to shut down because of #HarrisonFord’s injury – for six weeks. Feel better, Indy! pic.twitter.com/sFDvNwGBCY — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 25, 2021

If Indiana Jones 5 is forced to go on hiatus, then there’s every chance the release date could end up getting pushed back slightly. After all, with the greatest of respect for Harrison Ford, six weeks is a lot of time to make up when it comes to a big budget action movie and the actor turns 79 in just a few weeks, so it would be unwise for him to hit the ground running whenever his shoulder has fully healed.

That being said, Mission: Impossible – Fallout released right on schedule after facing a similar shutdown when Tom Cruise broke his ankle, so Indiana Jones 5 may well arrive on July 28th of next year as planned.