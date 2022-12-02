‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ may have an 80 year-old hero, but the memes prove it’s down with the kids

42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, and 15 on from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford will finally return to our screens one more time next summer when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters.

The official subtitle was finally revealed last night at the CCXP convention in Brazil along with the first full-length trailer, and the response has generally been of an overwhelmingly positive variety. Legacy sequels tend to be hit-or-miss from both a critical and commercial perspective, and there were concerns that the youth of today wouldn’t be all that interested in checking out the final chapter in a franchise that began all the way back in 1981, and features an 80 year-old action hero.

However, as the internet is wont to do, we’ve been able to decipher that James Mangold’s contribution to the house that Steven Spielberg and George Lucas built should do fine among the social media-savvy crowd. Why? Because of the memes, of course.

Dial of Destiny is not a proper name for an Indiana Jones movie. That’s the name of a CD-ROM game that teaches you the power of fractions — Brendan Frasier Crane (@bf_crane) December 1, 2022

The Dial of Destiny is that last bit of soap that you think you can make last for ONE MORE hand wash.



OR



Well… you know… the drunk dial that actually works. — Josh Macuga (@JoshMacuga) December 1, 2022

The Dial of Destiny is when you finally call up your crush and ask her out — Bully Anthony (@edgewalker81) December 1, 2022

It would appear that “the dial of destiny is…” has become the bird app’s hottest new craze, and not even in an ironic “it sucks” kind of way as we all had to endure during the Morbin’ Time phenomenon we’d all rather pretend never happened at all. Ford is one of Hollywood’s most famous curmudgeons who probably wouldn’t know or care what a meme is, but as long as people turn up in their numbers to shell out for a ticket when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives, he’s very unlikely to care.