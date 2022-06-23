The world cannot wait for ‘Deadpool 3’ to tear ‘Morbius’ to shreds

Any movie that relies heavily on pop culture references faces a delicate balancing act to not immediately date itself, with plenty of trends that are all the rage this week guaranteed to be obsolete by the end of the month. Based on the enduring (and completely ironic) popularity of Morbius, though, we’re confident Deadpool 3 will be able to take the Sony blockbuster to task.

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently admitted that while they weren’t aware of the Morbin’ Time phenomenon, it’s definitely on their radar as they crank up work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment. Star and producer Ryan Reynolds tends to have his finger on the pulse of pop culture at all times, too, so it’s definitely not off the table.

As you can imagine, as soon as the news broke that Morbius had entered the orbit of Deadpool 3‘s screenwriting process, Morbheads and Merc with a Mouth enthusiasts alike were already crossing their fingers in the hopes that at least a couple of shots get fired.

What if Morbius ends up being the Ugly Sonic of Deadpool 3 https://t.co/Yugt7557sa — Knight of Rohan (@Rohan_312) June 23, 2022

The villain of Deadpool 3 will actually be Morbius. Don’t tell anyone I told you. — Kyle Arking (@ArkingKyle) June 23, 2022

Theres rumours circulating already that Deadpool 3 might have a Morbius quip in it



Cant wait to see that in 3 years and forget what they are talking about — PoisonDash (@Poison_Dash) June 23, 2022

New 'Morbius' poster 1 of 2

Deadpool 3 is gonna have Morbius jokes too! — Josh ❤️ Obi Wan Kenobi,Ms Marvel #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) June 23, 2022

People joke about Morbius saying “It’s Morbin’ time” in a potential sequel, but Deadpool is absolutely going to say it in Deadpool 3. — C-Dawg (@Caleb_Bravo99) June 15, 2022

What if morbius is straight up a main character in Deadpool 3 — Manzaka_ (@Manzaka_) June 23, 2022

if they put a morbius meme in deadpool 3 i’m gonna k*ll myself in front of them. https://t.co/2syowqIgud — Noah #SummerOfMorbius (@noaher_goulini) June 23, 2022

Of course, one major problem is that we’re still a long way away from Deadpool 3, which isn’t expected to even get in front of cameras until next year. Looking at a hypothetical 2024 release, then, Morbius‘ day in the sun will have been and gone a long time ago, unless of course Sony decides that bombing twice in theaters is still grounds for a sequel.

Then again, we’ve come to expect the unexpected from Wade Wilson, so don’t rule anything out just yet.