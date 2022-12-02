‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Release Date, Characters, and more

Indiana Jones is back! In 2023 the iconic LucasFilm character will embark on his next journey called the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Harrison Ford will once again reprise its leading role.

It has been a long time since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and while some characters are back there is also plenty of new characters jumping into the mix.

Here’s everything you need to know about when you can see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

When does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023, so fans still have a while to wait before they finally get to see it themselves.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth film in the series to score a theatrical release and the first Indiana Jones movie in 15 years, with the much maligned Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull released back in 2008.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast and characters

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny looks to have a mix of new and returning characters from previous entries to the franchise. With James Mangold directing, here is a look at all of the revealed characters and cast members so far according to IMDb.

Harrison Ford – Indiana Jones

Mads Mikkelsen – Voller

Pheobe Waller-Bridge – Helena

Boyd Holbrook – Klaber

Antonio Banderas

Toby Jones

John Rhys-Davies – Sallah

Olivier Richters

Thomas Kretschmann

Jill Winternitz – Pan Am Stewardess

Shaunette Renee Wilson

Mark Killeen – Pontimus

Alaa Safi – Rahim

Martin McDougall – Durkin

Any M Milligan – S.S. Nazi

Nasser Memarzia

Joe Gallina – Mounted Cop

Rachel Kwok – University Student

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny looks to be your classic Indiana Jones flick where he sets out to find and retrieve a priceless artifact before it falls into the hands of the Nazis. Voller is the villain of the film played by Mads Mikkelsen.