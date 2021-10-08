Injustice Voice Actor Reveals He Auditioned For Batman V Superman

Fans were hyped when it was first announced that the DC Animated Universe was adapting Injustice: Gods Among Us, and the trailers have promised a bloody and bruising superhero story. The cast is packed to bursting point with recognizable names and talented voice actors, and we’re only eleven days away from getting to see it.

Anson Mount plays Batman in Injustice, which will almost certainly be vastly superior to his last effort in the superhero genre, which saw him as Inhumans‘ Black Bolt. The dismal Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoff was ditched after just one eight-episode season, but the actor has revealed that he had his sights set on an even bigger comic book character before that.

In a new interview with CBR, Mount admitted that while he was working on cult favorite Western series Hell on Wheels, he shot an audition tape for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“I guess I can tell this now, but I was vying for Batman v. Superman back in the day and worked my tail off on a super-secret audition and put myself on tape while I was shooting Hell on Wheels, and they had the director of photography come do it. We really worked hard on this thing, sent it in, and they gave it to Ben Affleck.”

First Look At Superman, Batman And Wonder Woman In Injustice Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Mount is only a year younger than Ben Affleck, and he’s definitely got the steely-eyed intensity and square jaw required to play the Dark Knight. He may have missed out on Batman v Superman, but things eventually come full circle, with audiences able to see how he fares as the Caped Crusader when Injustice releases on October 19.