Insidious 5 Star Says It’ll Probably Happen Next Year

While it’s only been a year since we were last treated to an installment in the Insidious storyline, it feels like it’s been forever. The terrifying series has been able to consistently deliver scares for years now and has earned the right to be considered one of the best horror franchises of the past decade.

Now, it sounds like a fifth movie in the franchise may be coming in the near future. In fact, according to actress Lin Shaye, who plays recurring psychic Elise Rainer in the films, Insidious 5 will probably be on the way next year.

In her own words:

“The answer is yes. I’ve heard rumblings. There’s no script as far as I know. I kind of have an idea what the story might be about, and that I don’t feel comfortable talking about, because nothing has been brought out into the open. But as far as I’ve heard, there will be another one. And it’ll be sort of a different setup in a way, of some of the same characters from a couple of the past episodes, too. It’s an exciting idea that I’ve heard, but I don’t have any information about it. There’s no script as far as I know yet. And there’s been no date in terms of beginning photography or anything. It’ll probably be in the next year or so, because Blumhouse is a little busy, as we all know. But I’ve got my fingers crossed there will be one more, I hope.”

This isn’t the first time Shaye has expressed her confidence in another feature, of course. Earlier this year, she hinted that she thinks there’ll be one more flick to tie things up. Judging by that quote and the end of the one up above, it seems like the star of the series thinks that the fifth installment will be the conclusion of Insidious.

While that may be a bummer for fans, it’s also much better than the alternative. Most horror franchises never know when to call it quits. Unfortunate as it may be, it’s better to bow out when the quality is still high, rather than wait until it begins to dip.

While Insidious: The Last Key may have disappointed some critics, it ended up making a killing at the global box office. Fans are definitely eager for more then and it’s likely that another flick would rake in just as much dough. This should be an incentive for the studio to get moving on another sequel and while nothing is official as of yet, hopefully we’ll have more news on the project soon.