New Wrong Turn Movie Has Officially Begun Filming

Fans of the Wrong Turn series, here’s some news that will send you running to YouTube to refresh your mutant memory: Filming has begun on the next installment of the franchise.

It all began in 2003 with Jeremy Sisto and Eliza Dushku, fresh from her run as Faith on Buffy The Vampire Slayer. The first of eventually six Wrong Turn movies came out and the world once again saw how terrifying cannibals, especially inbred ones, can be. 2014 brought us the last entry, with Last Resort and since then, the franchise has been keeping pretty quiet.

But back in October of last year, We Got This Covered reported that a new installment was in the works, teasing another dark adventure. I’m not sure what you’d classify the original movies as, but that’s no adventure I’d want to partake in.

Anyways, filming on the upcoming pic will take place in New Richmond, Ohio and from what we understand, it’ll be set in the Appalachian Trail. As far as plot details go, it’ll involve a group of friends who encounter a society of backwoods folks from a community called “The Foundation.” They’ve been living there since before the Civil War, and surprise, they really, really hate newcomers. What follows will no doubt be massive amounts of mayhem, murder and human buffet lines, and we can’t wait.

Constantin Film, the studio behind the original, will return to produce and distribute, while Alan McElroy, the writer of several movies in the series, is back as well. The cast is still a mystery, but with shooting now underway, it hopefully won’t be too much longer before we learn what the Wrong Turn franchise is cooking up for us with its next outing. As always, watch this space for more.