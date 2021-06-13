The Internet Is Buzzing With Theories About Ryan Reynolds’ Mystery Deadpool Trip

It’s been three long years since we last saw Deadpool and we still have years to wait until Deadpool 3. During this gap, Fox merged with Disney, and the House of Mouse has been deciding how best to bring Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed and ultraviolent antihero to the PG-13 MCU. We know he’ll be back soon, though precise details of how the character will make the leap between universes and what he’ll be doing are as yet unknown.

But a new Instagram story posted by Ryan Reynolds has set tongues wagging across the internet and indicated we may see Wade Wilson in the MCU sooner rather than later. The image in question showed Reynolds’s Deadpool mask shoved into a travel bag, indicating that he’s off film something as the character. So where could he be heading?

The most optimistic theory is that we’ll see him in Loki, which premieres tomorrow on Disney Plus. It would make sense if the Time Variance Authority took an interest in him after the time-hopping shenanigans of Deadpool 2. It’d be fun if in the final moments of the season we saw Wilson being interrogated by Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius.

There’s also a convincing argument that he’s set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which recently wrapped its shoot in England. The title indicates that universes are set to collide, giving them a natural way to get him into the MCU. There’s also Spider-Man: No Way Home, which could build upon Deadpool’s fractious comic book relationship with Spidey. But if Reynolds is shooting scenes after most of the cast has departed, don’t expect him to be interacting at length with any MCU heroes.

Either way, it seems all but certain we’re going to see Deadpool back in action long before Deadpool 3 slashes and blasts its way into theaters. Let’s hope the MCU is ready for him.