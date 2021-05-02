The Internet Is Celebrating Dwayne Johnson’s Birthday

Looking at where Dwayne Johnson ended up, it’s wild to think that his dream was to be a football player. Initially, he didn’t even want to follow in his father’s footsteps by getting into the professional wrestling business, but after failing to be picked up during the 1995 NFL Draft and then getting cut from the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders during his first season, it was off to the squared circle.

Despite being a full-time grappler for less than six years, The Rock is now enshrined as one of the biggest stars the industry has ever seen, while Johnson has since gone on to conquer Hollywood. Not only is he the highest-paid actor on the planet with a string of box office hits under his belt, but his Seven Bucks Productions banner has also diversified into HBO drama Ballers, reality TV shows and more, while the sitcom based on his early life was just renewed for season 2.

On top of that, he’s got a money-spinning partnership with Under Armor, spearheaded the consortium that purchased football league the XFL and launched his own brand of tequila as well as an energy drink, so things have worked out pretty well for him in the long run. And he’s only 49 years old. Yes, The Rock his celebrating his 49th birthday today, and as you can see from the reactions below, there are a lot of folks sending him nice messages.

Happy Birthday to Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock !! 🎊🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/DCPWTQYXGP — AP | public domain-y! (@YakkoZSP) May 2, 2021

From a Pebble to @TheRock Hoping You Have a Amazing and Jabroni Free Birthday Can You SME eee lala lala What The Rock is Cooking 🤨🎂🍨🎈🎁🎈🐂❤ pic.twitter.com/nn4MgUWcBA — Rebsi Sings (@RebsiSings) May 2, 2021

I'm the biggest fan of rocky all time. Biggest inspiration, A role model. Happy birthday Rocky @TheRock https://t.co/Rmbar7vCxn — SHIVA R (@shiva10893) May 2, 2021

Happy birthday to the man who somehow lives up to his reputation, @TheRock. I think he was giving me this look because I foolishly wasn’t sipping @Teremana? pic.twitter.com/MCmp2X3MqN — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 2, 2021

Happy 49th birthday to @therock! Everyone give someone you love the People's Elbow to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/Bm90ncptum — RSVLTS (@RSVLTS) May 2, 2021

Dwayne Johnson is currently busy shooting the DCEU’s Black Adam, so it’s not like he’ll be taking any time off to celebrate the big day, not that he would anyway given his famous work ethic and desire to be the hardest worker in any room he enters, and it would be an understatement to say that that sentiment has served him very well over the last 49 years.