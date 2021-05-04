The Internet Is Celebrating Star Wars Day

The Disney era of Star Wars may have generated a lot of backlash and division, more than at any other point in the franchise’s entire history, but it remains one of the most popular, bankable and beloved brands in all of modern culture, and it’s going to stay that way for a long time to come.

Some supporters may have felt severely burned by The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker for a variety of different reasons, but Star Wars is never going to go out of fashion. Of course, today is all about a galaxy far, far away as fans celebrate May 4th, and there’s something brilliant about an entire day marking worldwide festivities based on nothing more than a pun.

There’s no doubt going to be a lot of social media activity related to the biggest day on the calendar for the long-running sci-fi franchise, and you can check out just some of the reactions to the event below.

Happy Star Wars day everyone pic.twitter.com/xMQJVmBGVn — V7K1NG (@neilpezz) May 4, 2021

Celebrate Star Wars Day: May the 4th be with youhttps://t.co/IDewIVnsyY — Monica Cates (@monicasloves) May 4, 2021

Its #StarWars Day, please remember the force will be with you, Always. pic.twitter.com/jMwmFRZ0tG — Comic Con India (@ComicConIndia) May 4, 2021

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I get May the 4th has the neat sounding name, but Star Wars Day for me will always be May 25th. The 4th has no significance and the 25th does.#IChooseLegends — OutSpoken (@OutSpok61328120) May 4, 2021

Happy Star Wars day 😊 pic.twitter.com/WCIa6QJCV2 — JemmaLou Smith (@JemKSmith) May 4, 2021

It’s Star Wars day!! Happy May the Fourth everyone! #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1LCxhWIwCP — Super Happy And Gaming (@ShagGaming) May 4, 2021

Happy Star Wars Day! pic.twitter.com/murjv2HWub — Derek Ippensen (@dr_ippensen) May 4, 2021

Of crouse, Disney Plus is getting in on the act in a big way with the extended 70-minute premiere of The Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch, as well as a crossover with The Simpsons that sees Maggie starring in The Force Awakens From Its Nap. Star Wars Biomes, meanwhile, takes viewers on a virtual tour to some of the most iconic locales from across the galaxy including Hoth, Tatooine and Sorgan, while Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs dives deep into the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

Indeed, all of the various sequels, prequels, spinoffs, live-action shows and animated projects will undoubtedly be dominating the streaming service’s most-watched list today as fans from multiple generations continue to reaffirm their love for all things Star Wars.