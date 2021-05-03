Disney+ Reveals Star Wars Day Plans, Includes Bad Batch, Simpsons Crossover And More

We’re a day away from May the Fourth, which can only mean that Disney is preparing to unveil some exciting new projects to look forward to, not to mention debut a whole host of media to celebrate the annual Star Wars Day.

Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, last year’s festivities left much to be desired. That’s why the Mouse House is pulling out all the stops to make this a special occasion. For one thing, Dave Filoni’s sequel to The Clone Wars, titled The Bad Batch, will finally premiere tomorrow with a 70-minute pilot episode, which is pretty exciting. The new narrative takes place after the rise of the Empire and depicts Clone Force 99 adjusting to the harsh reality of the Dark Times, with many familiar faces set to return in the upcoming animated series, namely Captain Rex, Fennec Shand, Echo and the big bad himself, Darth Sidious.

But going beyond that, it appears that Disney+ has put together several other treats for fans. For one, tomorrow will see the release of Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, a crossover short featuring the titular Simpsons family member meeting Star Wars characters in Springfield.

As for what else there is? Well, here’s the official information on everything making its way to the streaming platform on May 4th:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch: The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose. Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap: In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars Biomes: Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs: Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.”

In addition to these, Disney+ has also announced that it’ll showcase original artwork from a “global group of artists and Star Wars fans” that reimagines the galaxy far, far away and the Skywalker Saga in new ways and styles. The art will be available on the service until May 9th and some of it will be purchasable on Amazon. It’s also possible that Lucasfilm will show us unseen footage from many of its current projects, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is all the more reason to look forward to the celebration.

Are you excited about May the Fourth, though? And what else do you expect to see from Disney? Let us know in the usual place below.