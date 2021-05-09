Home / movies

The Internet’s Going Crazy For Andrew Garfield’s New Movie

Lately, when the name Andrew Garfield comes up, most of the talk turns to Spider-Man: No Way Home and his involvement or lack thereof in the upcoming threequel. And that’s perfectly understandable.

After all, it’s one of the most highly anticipated movies coming this year and seeing Garfield reprise his most iconic role would be hugely exciting for fans. Especially as it’d be alongside Tom Holland and likely Tobey Maguire’s Spideys as well. Indeed, a three-way team-up between the actors is something folks have wanted to see for a while and it seems like it may be about to happen.

But let’s not forget that Andrew Garfield is a very accomplished talent outside of his turn as the web-slinger and has given some truly terrific performances in his career. And that’s something which has continued recently thanks to his work in Mainstream, a new film from Gia Coppola which released this week and has everyone buzzing, as you can see below.

Mainstream Andrew Garfield

As evidenced by the reactions above, the movie itself isn’t particularly great, and in fact, it only holds a weak score of 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. But Garfield is never anything less than magnetic in the lead role, playing an eccentric, mysterious and charismatic social media star who soon discovers that being mega famous in the age of the internet comes with some pretty dark drawbacks.

Frankly, it’s easy to see why critics are taking issue with Mainstream overall, but again, Andrew Garfield is downright terrific in it and that’s something that almost every review agrees on. As do the majority of viewers, as you can see above.

But tell us, have you had a chance to check out the actor’s latest yet? Let us know down below.

