The Internet’s Going Crazy For Andrew Garfield’s New Movie

Lately, when the name Andrew Garfield comes up, most of the talk turns to Spider-Man: No Way Home and his involvement or lack thereof in the upcoming threequel. And that’s perfectly understandable.

After all, it’s one of the most highly anticipated movies coming this year and seeing Garfield reprise his most iconic role would be hugely exciting for fans. Especially as it’d be alongside Tom Holland and likely Tobey Maguire’s Spideys as well. Indeed, a three-way team-up between the actors is something folks have wanted to see for a while and it seems like it may be about to happen.

But let’s not forget that Andrew Garfield is a very accomplished talent outside of his turn as the web-slinger and has given some truly terrific performances in his career. And that’s something which has continued recently thanks to his work in Mainstream, a new film from Gia Coppola which released this week and has everyone buzzing, as you can see below.

Andrew Garfield is giving one of the best performances so far this year in Mainstream no matter how you feel about the movie you can’t deny that! pic.twitter.com/C2ZDSNoxJE — Cam McKinney (@ThePrideofHull) May 9, 2021

The final act of MAINSTREAM is great, but the ride getting there is rough. Was hoping to love this like Under the Silver Lake, but it truly is just OK. Andrew Garfield throws himself into the role, as always, and is a riot to watch—pretty much the only reason to see this. 6/10. pic.twitter.com/o3fDBvFHkM — Matt Samet (@MattSametEsq) May 9, 2021

now watching mainstream for blonde andrew garfield pic.twitter.com/B2ZJ4ffXtM — efi (@villancllc) May 9, 2021

Mainstream [2021] i’d say Gia Coppola took a page from Elia Kazan’s A Face in the Crowd, but she practically ripped it off Andrew Garfield hasn’t let up on his absorbed character work. fuck typical handsome British actor projects also he yells, “Mark! MARK!!” in one scene here pic.twitter.com/9FsWBkVYH3 — richard 💛💛 (@andreigarfield) May 9, 2021

I’m probably part of the minority that actually liked… Mainstream (dir. Gia Coppola). A total mess and sometimes stupid, but also compelling and unique. It’s a satire, anyways. ANDREW GARFIELD THO. 💯 PS.: nice to be back in Letterboxd. https://t.co/1yudyPq9BN — Jojo Catbagan (@joanacatbagan) May 9, 2021

Just finished watching Gia Coppola’s latest Film, Mainstream. My main takeaway was this: Hollywood has severely underused Andrew Garfield. That man couldn’t give a bad performance if he tried. pic.twitter.com/kUdBCEEOYQ — connor little (@MiniatureConnor) May 9, 2021

Andrew Garfield’s performance in MAINSTREAM is, despite the source material, a must-see experience. — connor lagore (@ConnorLagore) May 9, 2021

The best thing about Mainstream is that you can clearly tell Andrew Garfield is having a blast — Johan 🥱 (@InsiideLlewyn) May 9, 2021

No one can ever remake Sidney Lumet's NETWORK, but Gia Coppola's MAINSTREAM seems to draw many similarities with Lumet's film–a brilliant satire of social media culture led by one of Andrew Garfield's best-ever film performances. Seek it out. pic.twitter.com/uPl8jZnIxy — Maxance Vincent (@MaxFromQuebec) May 9, 2021

andrew garfield should win best actor for mainstream I don't need to see anything else this year — rice (@BigHefty_) May 8, 2021

Andrew Garfield's performance in Mainstream is 10/10. The movie is shitty thou — Ana (@anacfdn) May 8, 2021

BREAKING NEWS❗❗ andrew garfield is hospitalized from severe back pain from carrying the whole film "mainstream" on his back we are sending our thoughts and prayers to him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BVlCt4iUbd — safe place andrew 🌱 (@safetyandrw) May 8, 2021

People have to watch Andrew Garfield dancing at the end omg 😭😭😭😭😭 #Mainstream — Bella 🇫🇷⭐⭐ (@SoDakotaBella) May 8, 2021

Andrew Garfield is freakin brilliant in Mainstream!!!! And I loved how they showed us how the internet became part of our lives and that it could really be dark and scary & all that sht. — Leah (@heythisisleah) May 8, 2021

#Mainstream 🎬

It’s flawed, a total mess & sometimes stupid but also unique, enjoyable & deep. It has an interesting idea & it delivers a nice message. #AndrewGarfield gives a great superb performance, he deserves all the praise & the awards in the world for his brilliant acting. pic.twitter.com/mLIEYAoxg3 — Abbas (@noir_arcenciel) May 8, 2021

Just finished #mainstreammovie & I have to say a REALLY compelling movie, I enjoyed it, I can see a lot of people didn't but I thought Andrew Garfield was phenomenal & spoke facts, also that ending, WOAH! I'm not gonna spoil it but I'd recommend you watch Mainstream (7/10) pic.twitter.com/mGWsGPtUFC — Mahad Laeeque ✪ following back (@mahadlaeeque) May 7, 2021

I didn't dislike MAINSTREAM. I don't think it's as annoying, overwrought, or vapid as others do. Certainly myopic in its views, but Andrew Garfield is brilliant in this, and I would be lying if I said I wasn't taken by its visual spell. — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) May 8, 2021

As evidenced by the reactions above, the movie itself isn’t particularly great, and in fact, it only holds a weak score of 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. But Garfield is never anything less than magnetic in the lead role, playing an eccentric, mysterious and charismatic social media star who soon discovers that being mega famous in the age of the internet comes with some pretty dark drawbacks.

Frankly, it’s easy to see why critics are taking issue with Mainstream overall, but again, Andrew Garfield is downright terrific in it and that’s something that almost every review agrees on. As do the majority of viewers, as you can see above.

But tell us, have you had a chance to check out the actor’s latest yet? Let us know down below.