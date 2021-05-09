Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Reportedly Have Significant Roles In Spider-Man 3

Tobey Maguire has maintained a very low public profile for over a decade and Andrew Garfield has already categorically denied that he was in the movie, while Tom Holland also said it would be news to him if it were to happen, but everyone is still expecting all three live-action Spidey to unite and team up at some point during December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are definitely on board, so there’s at least one villain each from both the Marc Webb and Sam Raimi timelines, but despite Garfield going out of his way to reiterate that he’s not in the film, nobody believes him. Actors typically tend to sign confidentiality agreements that swear them to secrecy, and his stunt double was already spotted hanging out with Holland’s doppelgänger, so the star has probably gotten used to the fact that he’ll never escape the rumor mill until No Way Home has been released.

In any case, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us The Mandarin would be revealed as the title hero’s father in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that both previous incumbents of the spandex are indeed in the film and will reportedly have significant supporting roles in the threequel, and won’t just be dropping by for extended fan-baiting cameos.

Very few comic book blockbusters in recent memory have generated as much speculation as Spider-Man: No Way Home, but throughout it all, folks have been hedging their bets on Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire ever since the multiverse was first revealed as a plot device. Unfortunately, though, there are still over seven painstaking months left to go until we find out how exactly they’ll factor into things.