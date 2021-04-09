Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Reportedly Still Set For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Once we discovered that Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third solo outing for Tom Holland’s wall-crawler, would feature not only Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange but familiar villains from the Spider-Verse, it didn’t take much for fans to become convinced that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were also returning as their versions of the web-slinger for a mega three-way crossover. But the wind was taken out of our sails when Holland himself announced that the pair are not in the movie.

Seeing as the star has traditionally not been one of Marvel’s best secret keepers, some might be willing to take his comments at face value and believe him that all the reports about the two actors’ involvement were overblown. However, insider Daniel Richtman is once again claiming that both Maguire and Garfield will turn up in Spider-Man 3. He’s revealed that he’s reached out to his sources who have confirmed that the duo are still in the film.

If you believe this intel, then, it looks like Holland has grown since the days when he spoiled Avengers: Endgame and is now a lot better at telling the fans barefaced lies for their own good. Remember, evidence has pointed to Garfield being in Atlanta a few months ago, so there’s good reason to believe that the two former Spideys are set to appear. What we don’t really know is how large a role they’ll have. It’s possible that they’ll just turn up for cameos in this one, though, before Sony brings them back for a more ambitious crossover elsewhere.

For one, recent reports are pointing to the studio wanting to get Maguire on board to make his long-abandoned Spider-Man 4 with Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi at the helm. That sounds almost too good to be true, so we’ll have to keep a lid on our excitement over that rumor for the moment. But it is looking like both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could be returning to the fray for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters this December.