The Internet Is Going Crazy For Fast & Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9

Since scoring an earlier international release last month, which inadvertently forced John Cena into making an apology to the entire nation of China in fluent Mandarin, Fast & Furious 9 has already brought in close to $300 million at the box office. Five weeks after hitting overseas theaters, the latest outing for Dominic Toretto and his longtime associates has now crashed onto domestic screens, and it would be the biggest shock of the year if it didn’t obliterate any and all existing pandemic-era records.

Reviews have been hugely enthusiastic, praising the ludicrous set pieces as you’d imagine, but also admiring the way director Justin Lin has made a triumphant return to the series by planting the franchise’s tongue firmly in its cheek to embrace the absurdity that’s come to define The Fast Saga since Lin himself signaled a shift into action blockbuster territory a decade ago with Fast Five.

As you’d imagine, F9 has been a major talking point on social media from almost the second the midnight screenings ended and fans had the chance to share their thoughts and opinions, as you can see below.

Fourteen months later than expected, and Fast & Furious 9 looks to have delivered the goods and then some. Audiences have been crying out for escapism after the succession of real-life tragedies to have unfolded since the beginning of last year, and very few brands in the industry do mindless entertainment better than Dom, Letty, Roman, Tej and the rest of the extended ensemble.

Hopefully, Fast & Furious 9 scores a massive opening weekend and sets the theatrical industry on the right track, because it’s been far too long since business has been thriving, and we’re right in the thick of the summer season.

