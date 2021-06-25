The Internet Is Going Crazy For Fast & Furious 9

Since scoring an earlier international release last month, which inadvertently forced John Cena into making an apology to the entire nation of China in fluent Mandarin, Fast & Furious 9 has already brought in close to $300 million at the box office. Five weeks after hitting overseas theaters, the latest outing for Dominic Toretto and his longtime associates has now crashed onto domestic screens, and it would be the biggest shock of the year if it didn’t obliterate any and all existing pandemic-era records.

Reviews have been hugely enthusiastic, praising the ludicrous set pieces as you’d imagine, but also admiring the way director Justin Lin has made a triumphant return to the series by planting the franchise’s tongue firmly in its cheek to embrace the absurdity that’s come to define The Fast Saga since Lin himself signaled a shift into action blockbuster territory a decade ago with Fast Five.

As you’d imagine, F9 has been a major talking point on social media from almost the second the midnight screenings ended and fans had the chance to share their thoughts and opinions, as you can see below.

No matter how outrageous it can get or how much they defy the laws of physics; I still absolutely love it! Such an enjoyable and fun experience! Quite the wild journey these past 20 years! Can't wait to see what's next for the crew. #F9 #Fast9 #FastAndFurious #IMAX #AMC pic.twitter.com/edlVd6MQdF — 🤖Victor👽 (@nycbrosky) June 25, 2021

Is F9 one of the most absurd movies I've seen, Yes. But I love this movie from start to finish. Also, Ludacris and Tyrese in space is a top 10 movie scene of all time. — robert mahoney (@bobmahoney866) June 25, 2021

#F9 is an AMAZING movie!!! I loved every minute of it! Everyone go to your theater and see this fantastic entry into the fast saga, it deserves all the love! Thank you to the entire #FastFamily for making these movies, and Paul Walker, you are dearly missed but never forgotten.❤️ — KleoKhan (@Kleo_Khan) June 25, 2021

Yes I got out of the theater a hr ago F&F9 was awesome #AMC #Ihold4u — jose montoya (@josemon73911501) June 25, 2021

Honestly I fucking loved F9. The action and chase sequences were awesome, I love that all the women got really good action this time. Helen Mirren is ICONIC in it. And the like filming and editing was so strange for an F&F in a way I really liked. — Daniel Golson (@dsgolson) June 25, 2021

Just saw F9!! I had no clue Han was coming back! It was a wonderful surprise!!! I actually clapped when I saw you return!! Awesome movie!! Love the whole franchise!!! — Share68 (@SharonThiele) June 25, 2021

So…. #Fast9 is hands down the best one I’ve seen since Fast Five. What a film that was! That was AWESOME!! #F9 — B✊🏽L✊🏾M✊🏿 (@devillesdevil) June 25, 2021

We just walked out of #F9… and it was AWESOME! Here's our frantic (spoiler-free!) immediate reaction. Come back tomorrow (Friday, June 25) for our full, spoiler-filled review. #2F2F #JusticeForHan #TheRoadToF9 P.S. Thank you, Justin Lin. https://t.co/7DUgX4hgX9 pic.twitter.com/yzhO5w0CKX — 2 Fast 2 Forever (@2Fast2Forever) June 25, 2021

Had an absolute blast watching #F9: @TheFastSaga in @IMAX with my boi @DarrenJDef at @AMCTheatres. Also it must’ve been our first maskless theater experience since early 2020. Couldn’t think of a better film to experience it with! Awesome times at the movies! #FastAndFurious pic.twitter.com/bDnvILB4w4 — Yoko Higuchi (@resistance0101) June 25, 2021

#F9 last night was AWESOME! — Colin Emert (@CDE_CLE) June 25, 2021

F9 was a fun movie for sure, something that you can’t expect too much from. But I love how they dug into Dom’s past, probably the best part of the movie. I just wanted to see it because of John Cena 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HekX3iYqiy — Nick (@Spidaman045) June 25, 2021

F9

7.2/10

Everything I expected going in. Worth watching in theaters if you’re going for the explosions and stunts (which I would imagine) great nostalgia for fans of the series. The fight scenes could’ve gone way harder. Also learned I’ve grown to love Hobbs and Shaw > Fast Fam — El Chico Romantico (@Durrn_) June 25, 2021

I know lol I'm a fan of the Fast & Furious series, I love 2, 6, 7 & 8 and now 9 too ✨ — cezanne 🌸 (@cezxnne) June 22, 2021

Man Fast & Furious 9 is straight up bonkers! I love it. — Thomas Hickman (@MisterTommy_) June 24, 2021

Ending to Fast & Furious 9 was absolutely ridiculous, I love this shit 😂 — Saint Pablo (@zain_k97) June 24, 2021

Fast & Furious 9 in an imax was epic 😂 Storyline: two brothers competing for their father's love commit an error that costed his father's life. One blames the other, they spend the next 2.5 hours — in between explosions and cars flying in space — discovering the truth 🙌 — A.V. Minnesota (@avminnesota) June 25, 2021

Fourteen months later than expected, and Fast & Furious 9 looks to have delivered the goods and then some. Audiences have been crying out for escapism after the succession of real-life tragedies to have unfolded since the beginning of last year, and very few brands in the industry do mindless entertainment better than Dom, Letty, Roman, Tej and the rest of the extended ensemble.

Hopefully, Fast & Furious 9 scores a massive opening weekend and sets the theatrical industry on the right track, because it’s been far too long since business has been thriving, and we’re right in the thick of the summer season.