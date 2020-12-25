The Internet Is Going Crazy For Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 has finally made its debut in theaters and on WB’s streaming service HBO Max, and the internet is losing it over all the action and emotion that Patty Jenkins has packed into her sequel.

After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gal Gadot’s next solo adventure as Diana Prince is now available for fans to experience and this time, the movie takes us to the Cold War era, with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor also making a comeback after sacrificing himself to save the world during the events of the first film. And so, with two different villains in the form of Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and a narrative that the cast has so far kept pretty close to the chest, it’s safe to say that WW84 is as plot heavy and surprising as it is emotionally engaging.

Of course, after the overwhelmingly successful debut of the first installment back in 2017, it’d make sense for some fans to have reservations about whether the sequel could actually stick the landing like its predecessor. But the critical consensus seems to have favored 1984, which usually isn’t the case with DCEU films. And now, it looks as though audiences are also loving the flick, as you can see below.

I love WONDER WOMAN 1984. Fun, very comic-booky, feels very Wonder Woman in a way that’s unique to her character. She’s not Red Sonja. She solves as many problems with words as with fists. And you don’t see enough of that in super hero movies. — Matt Santori 🏳️‍🌈 (@FotoCub) December 25, 2020

Didn't expect to love Wonder Woman 1984 that much — Jean of War (@Tachanka113) December 25, 2020

#WonderWoman1984 is a beautiful love letter to 80s superhero movies, tropes, and themes. Honestly, a film that 2020 needs the most. pic.twitter.com/GotiNvTeT9 — Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) December 25, 2020

What a wonderful movie! I totally adored it. Full of love and a powerful message. It was the movie I needed to see to finish this year, thank you for being our #WonderWoman1984

❤️ — ❄️ Lady Pendragon ❄️ (@RoxyPendragon) December 25, 2020

Wonderwoman1984 is so good, they did a good job making the film feel so much like the 1980s I love it so much! — kingshit (@Emperor_Tiza) December 25, 2020

I can honestly say that #WonderWoman1984 is my favorite DC movie OF ALL TIME! The character development, The life lessons. And, great acting with great surprises. I Love this Movie. I can’t wait to buy it! #GalGadot #KristenWiig #PedroPascal #PattyJenkins #HBOMax #WarnerBrothers pic.twitter.com/7sEizRIIi6 — Deirdre ♥️’s Hiddles2🌞🐍♏️ 🕉🎭❤️is🆓🎵🏳️‍🌈 (@LuvsGoddess10) December 25, 2020

Thank you @hbomax for releasing #WonderWoman1984 ! I've only only watched the first five minutes and I love it! #moviesfromhome pic.twitter.com/mmAhX1WVtA — Baila Beth (@BailaBai) December 25, 2020

The mall opening of #WonderWoman1984 is pure Superman camp and I’m in love. — joshua spellman (@joshuaspellman_) December 25, 2020

OMG #WonderWoman1984 was truly amazing!!! Love the Cheetah fight scenes and the post credits scene ❤️ — marcs (@marccs) December 25, 2020

I love the first part of Wonder Woman but no gonna lie that WW84 it feels like a fresh of new start. It has their own pure and way of going, you will cry and feel so many emotions but you will see why Wonder Woman stand for Justice, Truth and Power @PattyJenks #WonderWoman1984 — 🍟 (@ohmymonteen) December 25, 2020

I love how much #WonderWoman1984 breaks continuity with the train wreck that was the Justice League. — Anthony Wartinger 🥧 (@InitiallyAW) December 25, 2020

Cried. Laughed. Cried some more. #WonderWoman1984 is a film of love, unity, and breakthrough. What a film. What a cast. What a story. Thank you @PattyJenks and @GalGadot for giving us a story of hope during times of hardships. ❤️ — Brinna Gallego (@Brinna_Jae) December 25, 2020

This movie was amazing! Like it was effing perfect! Love, love, LOVE IT!!!!!!! #wonderwoman1984 — Yesi Vaughn (@triforce4351) December 25, 2020

Only 15 minutes in and I think I already love Wonder Woman 1984 — DG (@dariengriffin2) December 25, 2020

#WonderWoman1984 was a perfectly colorful and tonally appropriate Christmas gift in such a strange year from @PattyJenks. Diana reminds us that truth, love, and courage to do the right thing must always win the day when it is shrouded in darkness. — Dustin (@whatsbrakebills) December 25, 2020

It’s reasonable to assume, of course, that not everyone shares these strong sentiments. But if the early reactions are anything to go by, then the DCEU may’ve reached an all-new peak in terms of fan appreciation.

Have you had the opportunity to watch Wonder Woman 1984, though? If so, what were your thoughts on the sequel? Let us know in the usual place down below.