Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Are Worried HBO Max Will Crash Today

After first being announced to hit the big screen in November 2019, superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 has finally arrived, but it would be safe to assume that the vast majority of people won’t be risking the trip to their local multiplex to see Gal Gadot’s return as Diana Prince. Of course, the movie was released into several major international markets nine days ago, but hasn’t performed as well as Warner Bros. would’ve hoped even in the middle of a global pandemic, having failed to hit $40 million at the box office.

However, as one of the most hotly-anticipated titles of the year that stood a genuine shot at reaching a billion dollars globally before COVID-19 came along and changed the world as we knew it, you can guarantee that there are going to be a whole lot of people basing their Christmas Day celebrations around Wonder Woman 1984 now that Patty Jenkins’ DCEU blockbuster is available on HBO Max.

That being said, the streaming service has only been operating for six months and has never experienced the volume in traffic that it’ll definitely be forced to deal with today, and as you can see from the reactions below, folks are worried that it could end up crashing with so many new and existing customers trying to watch Wonder Woman 1984 at the same time.

pretty excited to base my holiday tomorrow around Wonder Woman 1984…… ….but a little paranoid HBO Max is gonna crash when I try to watch. 😬🎁 — BLACK LIVES MATTER. (@stevieducks) December 24, 2020

Anyone else expect @hbomax to crash at 12 pm EST tomorrow? #WonderWoman — House Exhausted (@NerdyPopCulture) December 25, 2020

HBO Max may crash tomorrow under the weight of folks jumping on to watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'. Between all the new subscribers and folks trying to stream it at the same time will be strenuous. — Michael™ Agent Of SHIELD (Level 7) (@SecretAvenger22) December 25, 2020

I hope HBO Max doesn’t crash tomorrow — Stacey Abrams stan (@mellowlifee) December 24, 2020

I feel like HBO Max is going to crash on Friday so I think I might wait and avoid the spoilers. — ᒣᲖ,ᦲᦲᦲ ꪶ꠸ᧁꫝꪻ-ꪗꫀꪖ᥅ᦓ (@therealmonzo) December 22, 2020

@hbomax better hold up enough servers on the 25th December for #WonderWoman . We don’t want server overloads/crash problems like when every new Game of Thrones season premiered on @hbonow — I just think (@bishbishN) December 20, 2020

So how badly do we all think @hbomax is gonna crash when #WonderWoman1984 drops? We still get errors and buffering like hell on our ps4 when nothing major is dropping 😒😒😒 can only imagine how janky it’s gonna work — Danielle (@sugarkittymeow) December 24, 2020

Used one of my powers to see Friday and since everyone will be trying to watch #WonderWoman1984 the internet will be slow and HBO Max will crash. pic.twitter.com/RfQNarqKYI — A Pandemic Holiday (@MrAlexander85) December 22, 2020

Disney Plus has six times as many subscribers as HBO Max and the Mouse House’s platform crashed as soon as The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale was added to the library, so you can’t rule out Warner Bros. experiencing the same problem. After all, this is the biggest day in the service’s history, and millions will be signing up specifically to see Wonder Woman 1984.