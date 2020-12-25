Home / movies

Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Are Worried HBO Max Will Crash Today

After first being announced to hit the big screen in November 2019, superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 has finally arrived, but it would be safe to assume that the vast majority of people won’t be risking the trip to their local multiplex to see Gal Gadot’s return as Diana Prince. Of course, the movie was released into several major international markets nine days ago, but hasn’t performed as well as Warner Bros. would’ve hoped even in the middle of a global pandemic, having failed to hit $40 million at the box office.

However, as one of the most hotly-anticipated titles of the year that stood a genuine shot at reaching a billion dollars globally before COVID-19 came along and changed the world as we knew it, you can guarantee that there are going to be a whole lot of people basing their Christmas Day celebrations around Wonder Woman 1984 now that Patty Jenkins’ DCEU blockbuster is available on HBO Max.

That being said, the streaming service has only been operating for six months and has never experienced the volume in traffic that it’ll definitely be forced to deal with today, and as you can see from the reactions below, folks are worried that it could end up crashing with so many new and existing customers trying to watch Wonder Woman 1984 at the same time.

Disney Plus has six times as many subscribers as HBO Max and the Mouse House’s platform crashed as soon as The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale was added to the library, so you can’t rule out Warner Bros. experiencing the same problem. After all, this is the biggest day in the service’s history, and millions will be signing up specifically to see Wonder Woman 1984.

Source: ComicBook.com

