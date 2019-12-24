Moviegoers Name Wonder Woman 1984 As Most Anticipated Film Of 2020

Patty Jenkins’ highly-anticipated comic book sequel Wonder Woman 1984 was originally supposed to be released a couple of weeks back on December 13th, before being shifted to the summer of 2020, due to Warner Bros. reportedly needing a guaranteed hit for the summer season. At least, that’s the official reason, with a combination of reshoots and mixed reactions to early test screenings causing some concern among the fans.

However, plenty of skeptics were won over by the first official trailer for the movie, which looks set to double down on all of the things that made the original Wonder Woman a critical and commercial success back in 2017, with the Gal Gadot-led blockbuster having a real shot at crossing the billion-dollar mark at the box office. The first installment made $821.8 million, and with sequels to hit comic book movies generally out-earning their predecessors, 1984 is poised to make an even bigger splash.

A new survey carried out by Atom Tickets echoes these sentiments, too, with Wonder Woman 1984 coming out on top as the most anticipated movie of next year. The app is endorsed by the likes of Disney and Lionsgate, and unsurprisingly, the Mouse House also have a couple of their projects named among the top five.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow came in second, followed by the latest James Bond entry No Time to Die, with Fast and Furious 9 fourth and Mulan fifth. This might just be a survey carried out by an app, but there’s little doubting that those five will definitely be among the top five biggest hits of 2020.

Of course, Wonder Woman 1984 faces plenty of competition in a typically-loaded summer season for big budget studio fare, but the popularity of the first installment and the four-year wait for fans will no doubt ensure that the latest entry in the rejuvenated DCEU keeps up the franchise’s recent winning streak.