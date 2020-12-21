The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Crashed Disney Plus At Midnight

As the most popular show on the planet at the moment, The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale was guaranteed to see a ton of people refreshing their Disney Plus apps as soon as it turned midnight on Friday, as a great deal of the streaming service’s 86 million subscribers tuned in as soon as possible to see if Mando and his crack team managed to rescue Baby Yoda from the clutches of the Empire.

“The Rescue” was pure fan service, packed with moments that left longtime Star Wars lovers and newbies alike punching the air in delight and gasping in shock, especially when Luke Skywalker showed up to save the day, throwing off his hood to reveal a de-aged Mark Hamill. The post-credits stinger also confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett is coming next year, but from the looks of things, there were plenty of folks who didn’t get to watch the final episode at one second past midnight as they’d hoped.

So many people had the same idea, in fact, that the Disney Plus servers crashed as a huge portion of the customer base all tried to view the exact same thing at the exact same time, and as you can see from the reactions below, it caused a lot of frustration.

Disney + is giving me an error code on the newest episode of The Mandalorian and lemme tell you I'm FURIOUS. I've been watching this shit at midnight for the past SEVEN weeks and if this is the week I dont do that I will throw hands with Mickey Mouse himself — Mike Quotes (@Real_Mike_Meade) December 18, 2020

WTF I keep getting an error for the new episode of #TheMandalorian @disneyplus — Tabor Brown (@taborbrown) December 18, 2020

Looks like @disneyplus is slammed. Getting error messages when trying to start #TheMandalorian — Lords of the Long Box (@timvo) December 18, 2020

Anyone else get error messages trying to watch #TheMandalorian ? Logged out and signed back in, works now. Never had that happen but of course it had to happen right now for this finale. 🙄 #DisneyPlus — NikkiLA22🍕 (@NikkiLA22) December 18, 2020

ERROR CODE 76… more like ORDER 66 #TheMandalorian — Mike Smigielski (@mike_smigielski) December 18, 2020

Once the server issues were resolved, all would have been quickly forgiven, as The Mandalorian‘s second run ended in suitably spectacular fashion, with Din Djarin now in possession of the Darksaber and the rightful heir to the throne of Mandalore, while Grogu and his father figure had a hugely emotional and hopefully only temporary farewell as the little guy went off in the arms of the most famous Jedi in the galaxy.