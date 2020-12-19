Disney Reveals Official Photo Of [SPOILERS] Cameo In The Mandalorian

The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian shook the internet by bringing back an iconic legend of the Star Wars universe. And given the limitations at play here, it’s surprising just how good the character looked.

As its title suggests, “Chapter 16: The Rescue” depicted Mando and his gang breaking into Moff Gideon’s light cruiser to free Baby Yoda. While defeating the big bad proved to be a relatively easy task, the Imperial loyalist wasn’t going to give up without a fight. And this is where the Dark Troopers, whose armor is impenetrable against blaster fire, came in and surrounded them. Luckily for Din Djarin and his crew, consisting of Cara Dune, Bo-Katan and Fennec Shand, the Last Jedi himself flew over on his X-Wing to get them out of the ordeal.

Indeed, the last 10 minutes of the episode concerned the return of a younger Luke Skywalker, carving his way through the droid platoon and securing the ship without breaking so much as a sweat, kind of reminiscent of Darth Vader’s hallway scene in Rogue One. But that wasn’t all, as the Jedi actually came into the room and removed his hood, showing a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill.

While the CGI technology still leaves much to be desired in terms of realism, especially lip movement, the character looked absolutely amazing and pretty much how we’d expect him to five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. And thanks to the photo below, you can get another glimpse of Luke’s awesome cameo.

Of course, the real question now is if this will lead to anything else in the future. After all, a lot of Star Wars fans have been campaigning to have Lucasfilm cast Sebastian Stan as Luke in a live-action series, and now that he has Grogu, we have a feeling this may not be his final appearance in Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian.