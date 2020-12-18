Here’s Who Played [SPOILERS] In The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Fans of The Mandalorian are still digesting everything that happened in the season 2 finale, specifically when it comes to a beloved Star Wars legend making a comeback.

The second season of Jon Favreau’s live-action series finally came to a close today and the eight-week run had many surprises and twist revelations, as the producers pulled out all the big guns to effectively maintain the show’s momentum as a global sensation at every turn, bringing back galaxy far, far away favorites like Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett to play a part in the story of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and his ward Baby Yoda. Though it would seem that they saved the biggest surprise for last.

In the final moments of the finale, Moff Gideon’s Dark Troopers cornered Mando’s gang on the ship’s bridge. And when taking on the entire platoon with blasters or even beskar seemed like an impossible ordeal for the crew, an X-Wing came into view from the horizon, bearing none other than the legendary Luke Skywalker. Suffice it to say, the Last Jedi cut down the seemingly invincible droids like a knife through butter.

This wasn’t a brief cameo, either, as Luke eventually arrives on the bridge and takes off his hood, revealing a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill. But a lot of fans are wondering who Favreau and his production team cast to portray the icon. Well, the credits sequence of “Chapter 16: The Rescue” lists Max Lloyd-Jones as “Double for Jedi.” You may know the actor as Tom in When Calls The Heart, but he’s also served as a digital double in War for the Planet of the Apes.

Of course, a lot of fans had previously favored Sebastian Stan as a younger Luke were Lucasfilm to ever resurrect the character, but it’s safe to say that we’re just glad to have received such a phenomenal scene in The Mandalorian regardless of the person who portrayed him.