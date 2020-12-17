The Mandalorian Theory Predicts A Tragic Fate For Baby Yoda If Luke Returns

The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian premieres tomorrow on Disney Plus, so as you’d expect, the fandom is running wild with speculations and theories about what will happen in the upcoming standoff between Mando and Moff Gideon.

Ever since the Ahsoka Tano episode a few weeks back, we’ve been wondering whether another Jedi will actually make an appearance in the finale. Even in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” we see Baby Yoda calling out to the galaxy via the seeing stone atop the Jedi Temple, making the notion even more plausible. Most people think that the Jedi in question is Luke Skywalker, who, at the time The Mandalorian is taking place, is roaming the galaxy trying to find secret Imperial bases. Others, meanwhile, favor Mace Windu, whose potential return is long overdue at this point, especially considering the level of demand from Star Wars fans.

But now, another fan theory suggests that if it’s indeed Luke who answers the call, then a tragic fate will befall Baby Yoda in the near future. As you know, the Last Jedi is only a few years away from founding his new order. But as we saw in the Sequel Trilogy, things didn’t end well for his students. So, if the son of the Chosen One takes over Grogu’s training, the Child will eventually face the same tragic fate that he once escaped when Anakin stormed the Jedi Temple on Coruscant and slaughtered all the younglings.

That doesn’t necessarily predict how the narrative will transpire over the next couple of years, of course. Luke could just as easily appear to help Mando and the gang rescue Baby Yoda but refuse to train him, like Ahsoka. If anything, the show has repeatedly hinted at Mando forming an emotional connection with the child that he can’t simply ignore. As such, it’s safe to suggest the two of them will stick together for the time being.

Whatever happens, though, the fandom is brimming with excitement right now to see how the Force wills the destiny of Grogu when The Mandalorian concludes its second season tomorrow.