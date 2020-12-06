The Mandalorian Season 2 Fan Poster Teases Mace Windu’s Possible Return

A lot of people think that the mysterious Jedi character in The Mandalorian season 2 could be none other than Mace Windu and now, a gorgeous new fan poster depicts what Samuel L. Jackson would look like as the hero almost 20 years after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Ahsoka Tano’s live-action debut in the show also teased the arrival of another character. A Jedi, to be precise. Indeed, when Snips tasked Mando with taking Baby Yoda to the planet Tython, she mentioned that a surviving member of the Order might come looking for him. And given that The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the only viable candidate would be Luke Skywalker. Though there’s some debate about whether Disney is really going to bring back the Last Jedi to play a part in the story of Din Djarin and Grogu.

There’s no denying that fans would love it, though, especially if Sebastian Stan gets to portray him. Others, meanwhile, believe that the mysterious character is Mace Windu, who somehow survived his encounter with Palpatine and has been in hiding ever since. Chronologically speaking, this wouldn’t make a lot of sense, but that hasn’t stopped Lucasfilm before.

If and when he returns, though, there’s no telling whether the years will have been kind to him or not and an amazing new fan poster, which you can see for yourself below, has now given us an idea of what he could look like.

If Mace Windu has indeed survived, as a lot of fans would like to think, there’s also the matter of his dubious absence from the events of the Original Trilogy. I mean, at the very least, he could’ve tried to contact either Obi-Wan Kenobi or Yoda through the Force, or any other survivors for that matter, the same way that Grogu did in the latest episode.

Besides, the former Master of the Order, ranking below Yoda, isn’t someone who’d sit idly through the Dark Times. So, if Jon Favreau or the producers at Lucasfilm decide to resurrect him for The Mandalorian, we’re going to need more explanation than what we got for Boba Fett’s ordeal with the Sarlacc Pit on Tatooine.