Jon Favreau certainly takes his time advancing the plot of The Mandalorian, introducing story threads and major characters before shuffling them off to the sidelines for weeks at a time. The approach helps build anticipation with each passing episode, as the overarching narrative slowly unfolds across the entire season instead of being set into motion at the very beginning and then running out of steam.

The season 2 premiere ended on the cliffhanger that Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett had survived being thrown into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi and was now prowling the dunes of Tatooine with his sights set on reclaiming his iconic armor. Most people thought this would lead to an epic showdown between the legendary bounty hunter and Din Djarin, but they resolved their differences pretty quickly in “The Tragedy.”

Boba Fett was arguably the star of the show this week, and fans around the world were punching the air when he suited up for the first time in decades and barreled his way through an army of Stormtroopers, even taking out two ships with a single missile in the coolest moment of the entire episode. And now, in typical Fett fashion, Morrison has celebrated his return on social media with a suitably no-frills statement, which you can see below.

Temuera Morrison Celebrates His Return As Boba Fett In The Mandalorian

It looks like Boba Fett and Ming-Na-Wen’s Fennec Shand are sticking with Mando for the final two installments of season 2, with their debt remaining unpaid until Baby Yoda is safely back in the hands of his father figure. And having waited five weeks just to see Morrison again, The Mandalorian will hopefully give the longtime fan favorite even more time to shine as the second run of episodes draws to a close.