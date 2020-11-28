The Mandalorian May Have Set Up A Future Luke Skywalker Cameo

As if there weren’t enough huge reveals made during this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, new theories are already spreading across the internet like wildfire surrounding events that were barely even hinted at in “The Jedi”. Apparently, even the debut of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and a huge info dump about Baby Yoda’s backstory to fully establish Jon Favreau’s Disney Plus series as the official meeting point between the animated shows and the feature films still wasn’t enough to satiate a fanbase desperate for more.

What we do know is The Child goes by Grogu for personal and professional reasons, and he was one of the lucky few Younglings to have survived Order 66 when Anakin Skywalker visited the Jedi Temple on Coruscant and scythed them all down with such intense hatred you’d have thought they were made out of sand, which is coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere.

Meanwhile, Anakin’s former Padawan pointed Mando and his adopted son in the direction of another Jedi Temple on Tython before making it clear she was on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn. In recent weeks, we’ve been hearing whispers of a potential Luke Skywalker cameo in The Mandalorian, and Snips might have presented the ideal opportunity to deliver it.

Ahsoka told the dynamic duo if Grogu used the Force to reach out from the summit of the Temple, then another Jedi might appear and take on the mantle of his Master. Not many of the Order were left after the war against the Empire, but one of the survivors just happened to be Anakin Skywalker’s son, who then made it his mission to train the next generation. Obviously, Mark Hamill would need to be de-aged for an appearance in The Mandalorian, and this is all just speculation for now, but nothing can be completely ruled out just yet either.