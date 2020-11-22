Mando Will Reportedly Try To Find Luke Skywalker In The Mandalorian

Season 2 of The Mandalorian has moved at a leisurely pace so far, with our intrepid heroes attempting to locate the Jedi but facing a series of setbacks along the way. Then again, the hit Disney Plus show has never exactly been renowned for a propulsive narrative, which ultimately benefits it in the long run as Mando and Baby Yoda get to face off against a number of unique threats that eventually tie together.

The fact that Dave Filoni wrote and directed next week’s episode, though, which just so happens to be titled “The Jedi,” makes it pretty clear that we’ll finally be introduced to Rosario Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka Tano, and if recent reports are to be believed, then Lucasfilm have very big plans in store for Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan.

“The Siege” brought The Mandalorian closer in line with the wider Star Wars mythology than ever before, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ahsoka would be appearing in season 2 months before it was officially confirmed – that the show’s next major arc could see Din Djarin attempting to track down Luke Skywalker.

According to our intel, Mando will need a Jedi to help him harness Baby Yoda’s nascent Force powers and Ahsoka won’t be capable of doing it herself, although she’s definitely heard of someone who can. The Mandalorian takes place roughly five years after Return of the Jedi and over two decades before The Force Awakens, so at this point in the timeline, Luke wouldn’t have exiled himself to Ahch-To having given up on training the next generation.

Not only that, but there’s certainly a huge gap in his backstory that could be filled in to further enhance the connective tissue between the various elements of the Star Wars franchise. Whether we’ll actually see a young version of the iconic hero or not, that we can’t confirm, but we’re told that Mando will definitely try to seek him out next season.