Title For Next Week’s Mandalorian Episode Teases Ahsoka Tano’s Debut

Fans can barely contain their excitement for the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian, but it appears that we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see it.

It’s been rumored for months that Snips will be making an appearance in Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series, and after Bo-Katan’s name-drop last week, folks on the internet haven’t been able to stop talking about what a comeback for the fan favorite Clone Wars character could look like.

After all, Mando has to somehow figure out the mysterious power of the Child, and the only way to do that is through the Jedi. The last time we saw Ahsoka, though, she was pretty adamant about not being called that. Still, she has a solid understanding of the Force thanks to her time in the Order and under the tutelage of Anakin Skywalker, so who better to help Baby Yoda control his powers?

And while we didn’t see her on the series this week, the title for the next installment has now been revealed and it seems to be proof that Ahsoka will finally make her debut when Chapter 13 releases on November 27th. And that’s because it’s called “The Jedi.”

Interestingly enough, Dave Filoni, the producer of Rebels and The Clone Wars, has written and directed this upcoming episode. As you may know, he and George Lucas first created Ahsoka, so it’s only fitting that he’s back to introduce a live-action version of the character to Star Wars fans.

We don’t know how the plot will incorporate Snips, or whether this involvement goes beyond Chapter 13, but even if actress Rosario Dawson doesn’t reprise her role again for the remainder of The Mandalorian season 2, the House of Mouse reportedly still has some big plans for her future in live-action.