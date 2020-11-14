Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants To Break The Internet With Ahsoka Tano’s Debut In The Mandalorian

Not all of the best shows on TV are required to provide a major talking point every single week that dominates both the headlines and the cultural conversation, but it certainly helps. As a small screen series set in the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian was always going to generate plenty of buzz, but Jon Favreau appears to be going out of his way to deliver at least one major reveal per episode in order to ensure that the internet isn’t even contemplating the idea of discussing anything else.

In week one, it was the introduction of Timothy Olyphant’s impossibly rugged and handsome space cowboy Cobb Vanth, who had the fanbase swooning once he removed his helmet and showed off the finest head of hair in the galaxy. If that wasn’t enough, the season 2 premiere ended with the confirmation that the legendary Boba Fett had survived the Sarlacc pit and was out to reclaim his armor.

“The Passenger” may have been a slight misstep after Baby Yoda was accused of being a cold-blooded and murderous genocidal maniac, but it certainly got people talking. And this week’s episode, “The Heiress,” was a doozy after bringing Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan into live-action, teasing that she wants her Darksaber back from Moff Gideon and hinting that we could be seeing Ahsoka Tano quite soon.

If all that wasn’t exciting enough, insider Mikey Sutton now claims that Ahsoka’s first appearance will be worth the wait, with the entirety of season 2 building up to an epic showdown between the fan favorite Jedi and Moff Gideon over the Darksaber, with Lucasfilm reportedly wanting to “break the internet in the same fashion they did with Baby Yoda” in the process. And based on how The Mandalorian is going so far, it shouldn’t be too difficult for them to pull that off.