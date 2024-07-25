How the ‘Suits’ ending wrapped up the series after 9 seasons of drama

Suits is one of those shows that reminds us that while we might think being a lawyer is a fun job, it’s a lot more complicated than we could ever imagine (and we don’t just mean the endless paperwork). And we’re glad that the Suits series finale maintained that tone – it was just as fun, interesting, and fulfilling as it was deliciously convoluted.

Recommended Videos

For nine seasons, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) had a memorable dynamic that we couldn’t get enough of. Rounding out the cast was a large group of smart actors who knew how to match the chemistry of the prime focus of the show and its theme. Since we enjoyed the whole ride, let’s reflect on the Suits ending.

What happened in the Suits series finale?

Image via Netflix

Just as one would hope from the last episode of a stellar workplace drama, the Suits ending combined the perfect resolution for the main characters’ career problems and shared some great news about their personal lives. While we wanted to see Meghan Markle play Rachel Zane one last time, we unfortunately didn’t get even one glimpse of her in the last episode of Suits. Markle played Rachel until season 7 before dropping the series and her career as an actress since she was getting married to Prince Harry.

First of all, we should chat about the big storyline here. In Suits season 9, episode 10, “One Last Con,” Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey quit and decide to work for Rachel and Mike at their Seattle law firm. The team wants to get rid of Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby) who has been causing all kinds of evil drama throughout the season, including threatening Harvey and Donna’s romance (which we won’t stand for). We find out Gretchen Bodinski (Aloma Wright) tricked Faye into putting her signature on a document that said she tampered with a witness, which means she’s now out for good. Of course, it’s not that easy, but Faye eventually moves on.

We can’t forget about the two weddings that happened. Adorable power couple Donna and Harvey decide to tie the knot pretty much as soon as Harvey asks her to spend the rest of her life with him, which is a great reminder of just how dramatic Harvey has always been.

Photo via USA Network

We also saw Sheila Sazs (Rachael Harris) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) get married with Sheila having her baby halfway through the celebrations. This may be a TV trope (like when Haley went into labor while making her high school valedictorian speech on One Tree Hill). But, hey, we love Suits and we’ll take it. It makes sense here because it adds a touch of sentimentality and emotion to what would otherwise be a more typical courtroom drama conclusion.

While The Good Wife has some of the most interesting female lawyer characters on TV, the series finale wasn’t the greatest. To say it was dark would be a huge understatement, and it was upsetting to watch after so many seasons of following Alicia Florrick’s (Julianna Margulies) moving journey. The Suits ending, in contrast, was as sweet as we always dreamed and hoped it would be.

In an interview with TV Guide, creator/showrunner Aaron Korsch talked about the Suits finale and said his characters felt a mix of emotions. According to his “big picture,” it was a “happy ending” and added how he “wanted there to be some feeling of sadness in terms of Harvey leaving and there is still some sense of loss.” The disappointed souls out there still holding on to their issues with the episode should know that Korsh decided he “didn’t want to have any kind of death or that kind of an end.” He could have gone this way, so we should count our blessings.

Since Mike and Harvey become close friends on Suits, with a lot of issues and emotions along the way, it’s nice that their journey ends with them working together once again. This time, we hope it’ll be a smoother journey for both of them.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy