How long was Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’?

Before Meghan Markle was royalty (and then left), she played lawyer Rachel Zane on Suits. The legal drama premiered in 2011 and starred some other familiar faces, including Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and Dulé Hill.

It’s amazing to think there was a time when Markle wasn’t as famous as she is today, but when she starred on Suits, she wasn’t as well-known. While we wonder if Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fight, we’re also curious about Markle’s life before becoming part of this intense world. We want to know how long Meghan Markle portrayed Rachel on Suits.

When did Meghan Markle star on Suits?

Image via USA Network

Meghan Markle starred on Suits from seasons 1 through 7, which aired from 2011 to 2018. Rachel Zane goes through a long and interesting journey from paralegal to attorney. While Suits does focus on Rachel’s desire to follow her legal dreams, her main storyline is about her romance with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams).

In 2017, news came out that Megan Markle was exiting Suits since she was going to marry Prince Harry. Patrick J. Adams exited at the same time. There was definitely a lot going on for Markle, which Adams mentioned in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked whether he and Markle discussed no longer starring on Suits, Adams said, “With Meghan, a lot went unsaid. Meghan has this whole crazy part of her life that’s just beginning now.”

In November 2023, Markle attended the Power of Women event Variety put on, and told the publication she enjoyed her years working on Suits. She said, “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.”

While Meghan Markle is definitely most famous for Suits, she starred in some other TV series and movies before getting this role (and before falling in love with Prince Harry). Playing Rachel Zane on Suits is a fun and impressive part of her story.

