What happened to Bill Hemmer?

TV journalist Bill Hemmer, with his dashing good looks and immaculate suits, was one of the more recognizable personalities over at Fox News over the years. He’s had quite the journey over the course of his career, leaving a lot of people wondering what happened to him.

Hemmer, 59, started his television journalism career in the mid-’80s covering sports. He eventually worked his way up to anchor at CNN, a position he held until he left the organization to take a job at rival Fox News.

He joined the network in 2005 and immediately jumped in the deep end with both feet covering both Hurricane Rita and Katrina. He was one of the founding anchors at Fox News flagship morning news show America’s Newsroom. He would often report from the front lines of warzones, for example during the war with Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

He was also a familiar face during the elections of 2008, 2012 and 2016, where is “Bill-Board” kept viewers informed up to the minute of election results as they came in live. From there, he hosted his own news show called Bill Hemmer Reports, which debuted in 2020. The show was previously called Shepard Smith Reporting .

Bill Hemmer Reports lasted until January 15, 2021, when it was replaced by The Story with Martha MacCallum. Fox News moved Hemmer back to his original position at America’s Newsroom in 2021, a position he’s held ever since.

He’s also the host of a podcast called Hemmer Time, although he hasn’t recorded a new episode of that since the beginning of 2022.

