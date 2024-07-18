Is Mary Mouser pregnant in ‘Cobra Kai’ season 6?

Part 1 of Cobra Kai season 6 is here (yay!) and while we’re all glad that this season has a high episode count, we’re not so happy about hearing that fans are talking about Mary Mouser for one very specific and, frankly, awful reason.

Mary Mouser has been a full-time cast member since season 1 of the Netflix show and we’ve enjoyed seeing her as kind Samantha LaRusso. We’ll miss Sam when Cobra Kai ends after this season… but before we get too upset about that news all over again, let’s talk about what people are saying about Mary Mouser.

Do we know if Mary Mouser is pregnant in Cobra Kai season 6?

Photo via Netflix

There’s no indication that Mary Mouser is currently pregnant. She hasn’t confirmed that on her Instagram account, or said so in any interviews. Unfortunately, people have been talking about Mary Mouser’s weight for a few years now. There’s a Reddit thread about how fans think she gained weight in Cobra Kai season 2, and people still seem to be curious about this. There are a bunch of Reddit threads from December 2023 about how “big” and “huge” she is (the comments are so gross). There is one Reddit thread about how Mary Mouser doesn’t deserve to be body shamed, though, and we’re glad that some fans are sticking up for her. But we also wish this wasn’t a conversation topic in the first place.

Of course, there are a lot of reasons why it’s problematic and terrible to assume that a celebrity (or anyone) has gained weight or is pregnant. First of all, people shouldn’t be defined by their weight, and the BMI has long been considered a horrible indicator of health (although, sadly, your doctor probably still uses it… but that’s another issue). Second of all, you have no idea what someone could be going through, and asking if someone is expecting ignores the very real heartbreak of miscarriage, loss, or infertility. It’s also disappointing when people ask how much weight a pregnant person has put on, or to comment on their “small” or “big” bump. The lesson here is just to leave everyone alone and let them live their lives, right?!

It’s also a shame that Cobra Kai viewers are talking about Mary Mouser’s weight, because the young actress has a health condition she has been managing for a long time. After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, she said in an interview with Healthline that she began working out, and that has been super helpful. Mouser also explained to Healthline that she loves getting active on Cobrai Kai and said, “I feel confident, and I feel powerful when it comes doing karate on the show.”

While, according to the Mayo Clinic, it’s possible to put on weight after learning you have Type 1 diabetes and using insulin, we would never want to speculate about a celebrity’s weight loss or gain. We feel badly that people are focused on Mary Mouser’s appearance instead of her talented portrayal of Sam LaRusso, which is definitely what the conversation should focus on.

