Who does Carrie-Anne Moss play in ‘The Acolyte?’

Like the proverbial Bat Signal, all types of creatives have been drawn to the Star Wars universe. Disney Plus’ influx of television has made it easy for many actors to venture to a galaxy far, far away.

The newest series set to premiere is the 8-episode first season of The Acolyte. Canonically set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte will feature a crop of Jedi and their trials during the High Republic. Amandla Stenberg stars as a nefarious character who seeks to destroy the Jedi. Also in attendance is Squid Game’s own Lee Jung-jae as a Jedi master and youngling teacher. But perhaps the most exciting for sci-fi fans is the addition of Carrie-Anne Moss to the cast.

Featured in the trailer is a talented Jedi, it brings back memories of her days as leather-toting hacker Trinity in The Matrix. Already, she has demonstrated a true return to form with the brief action portrayed in the trailer, but fans want to know what her character is up to in the upcoming series.

Who is Carrie-Anne Moss in The Acolyte?

Of course, as this is a Disney production, many details are being kept under wraps. However, we do know that Moss plays a Jedi Master when the order is at its height of power. There was no conspiracy within the Jedi, and they actually were the benevolent peacekeepers they were supposed to be. Jedi Master Indara (Moss) is one of these peacekeepers when a sinister force makes itself known. Some assassin is killing off Jedi, and Indara seems to be in the thick of it. All without the use of a lightsaber, Moss’ character demonstrates the use of the Force telekinesis paired with martial arts. She fights Mae (Stenberg), who has reason to fight the Jedi.

Entertainment Weekly states that Mae is not necessarily a Sith, but has a morally gray character alignment. This state of affairs is highlighted by showrunner Leslye Headland’s interest in telling a different kind of Jedi story, which she shared with the outlet.

“That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote ‘extinct’ to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?”

This question is sure to remain mysterious until the season is available to stream. Fans can catch The Acolyte when it airs on Disney Plus on June 4, 2024.